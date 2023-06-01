Clark County offering day camps for kids in the valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Summer is here, and parents in the Las Vegas Valley may be looking for ways to get their kids off electronic screens.

The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is offering day camps from June until the first week of August. Kids will be able to participate in sports, arts and crafts, and even swimming at some locations.

Recreation specialist Russ Thompson says it’s also a good chance for kids to meet other kids they normally wouldn’t.

“By bringing good people together, which the world needs more of, that’s what we’re here for,” Thompson said. “We’re here to unite and be a good community.”

The camps are for kids aged six to 12 and are $21 a day, but if families need assistance, the county is working with the Las Vegas Urban League to help make it more affordable.

More information on the camps is available here.

