The City of Henderson is looking to fill lifeguard positions

According to the American Lifeguard Association, up to half of all pools in the country need...
According to the American Lifeguard Association, up to half of all pools in the country need lifeguards.
By Alexis Fernandez and FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A national lifeguard shortage is once again affecting community pools, including the City of Henderson.

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson says it’s going into the summer season with a shortage of about 40 lifeguards and they are looking for more help.

Schuyler Roberson, a recreation services supervisor for the City of Henderson, says, “So far this year, we have been opening up about 20 percent more days than we did last year, but we are still feeling some recruitment woes. At 160 like I said, but full capacity operations would be about 180 to 200 lifeguards, so we are slowly making our way to that goal and achieving it.”

This year, however, has been its best in terms of hiring since before the pandemic.

Some hours at the swimming pools are being cut due to lack of staff.

Pay for lifeguards ranges from $14-17 an hour.

To apply you must be 16 years old and be willing to take a lifeguard class, which is provided for free.

To apply to a City of Henderson lifeguard job go here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

The Lexi Hotel in Las Vegas is cannabis-friendly
First cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas clarifies rules before opening
An artist's rendering of a proposed Las Vegas movie studio
One step closer to movie studios being built in Southern Nevada
First cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas clarifies rules before opening
Las Vegas nonprofit working to bring resources for people with disabilities to one place