The City of Henderson is looking to fill lifeguard positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A national lifeguard shortage is once again affecting community pools, including the City of Henderson.

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson says it’s going into the summer season with a shortage of about 40 lifeguards and they are looking for more help.

Schuyler Roberson, a recreation services supervisor for the City of Henderson, says, “So far this year, we have been opening up about 20 percent more days than we did last year, but we are still feeling some recruitment woes. At 160 like I said, but full capacity operations would be about 180 to 200 lifeguards, so we are slowly making our way to that goal and achieving it.”

This year, however, has been its best in terms of hiring since before the pandemic.

Some hours at the swimming pools are being cut due to lack of staff.

Pay for lifeguards ranges from $14-17 an hour.

To apply you must be 16 years old and be willing to take a lifeguard class, which is provided for free.

To apply to a City of Henderson lifeguard job go here.

