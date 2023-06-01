Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Nevada Legislature to discuss tax credit bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Actor/producer and Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg visited Carson City Wednesday to discuss Senate Bill 496. The actor met with Gov. Joe Lombardo to support a film industry tax credit bill.

SB496 would allot millions in tax credits to increase film production in southern Nevada. Two proposed film sites already include the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and in the Summerlin area.

The bill is the same one actor and northern Nevada resident Jeremy Renner pushed to amend to include locations in the northern part of the Silver State.

“We’re really trying to relocate the industry here [Nevada], northern, southern Nevada. Jeremy has been wonderful in sharing advice with me, and we want to create opportunity for everybody,” said Wahlberg talking to news agencies outside of the legislature building.

Wahlberg, joined by the CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation David O’Reilly, spoke about their support for the bill.

SB496 is the latest attempt at diversifying southern Nevada’s economy which relies largely on revenue from gambling and tourism but that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

