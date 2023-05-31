Wrong way driver warning system delayed until August

The signs were initially supposed to be in place this spring.
By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has been covering a wrong-way driver warning system meant to keep drivers in Nevada safer from wrong-way drivers, who have killed people and caused many injuries.

NDOT says the alert system has been impactful in helping prevent crashes. Drivers who begin to go the wrong way will see flashing wrong-way signs. NDOT says many drivers who spot them end up turning around.

The sign systems are set to go up at Skye and Kyle Canyon, at I-15 and Starr Avenue, and a system already in place on U.S. 95 is expected to be upgraded. NDOT has previously said the systems would be in place by spring. But NDOT just told FOX5 the new target date is August due to supply issues from the contractor.

