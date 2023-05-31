Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest visiting Las Vegas is leaving the city with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a slot jackpot on the Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who remained anonymous, turned a $50 bet into $100,000 after hitting the jackpot.

The company says the lucky winner was playing slots at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night when they hit the jackpot at Caesars Palace.

