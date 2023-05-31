‘Rising Stars’ competition gives chance to perform at Life Is Beautiful

'Raising Stars' competition seeks Las Vegas performers to win a chance to perform at Life Is...
'Raising Stars' competition seeks Las Vegas performers to win a chance to perform at Life Is Beautiful.(Life Is Beautiful)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Life Is Beautiful is giving someone the chance to become the next big music act.

The launch of the Rising Stars competition hosted at The Space will see one talented local performer or band land themselves a spot on the music and arts festival’s 2023 lineup.

To enter the competition, Las Vegas musicians must click here to submit their entry by Wednesday, June 14.

16 semi-finalists will be chosen to appear at the multi-genre live competition, hosted by the space on Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 11-12.

Only one will be chosen to perform alongside headliners like The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Kim Petras and more during the festival taking place in Downtown Las Vegas happening Sept. 22-24.

