PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday unveiled its new summer display, “Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature.”

The Bellagio Horticulture team says the display takes guests “on a journey from the everyday into a magical realm of majestic beauty and wonder, reimagined as Mother Nature’s offering to the world.”

“Rooted in the meaning of greatness, ‘Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature’ represents Mother Nature’s beauty and the transformative energy that awakens during the summer season,” said Libby. “Each element of this display plays an important role in the message, symbolizing the revitalizing breath of life that summer gives off and the growth that stems from this season.”

Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display (OSHANA | MGM Resorts International)

According to the designers, as part of the display, “the smell of summer fills the air with a custom fragrance featuring honeysuckle nectar and notes of fresh lemon, citrusy petitgrain, crushed greens, orange blossom, muguet hyacinth and white musk.”

Bellagio’s Horticulture team provided the below breakdown of each part of the display:

West Bed

The loving hands of Mother Nature arise from the center of the West Bed to present a brilliant bouquet of flowers while water gently cascades into a tranquil lagoon below. The 28-foot-tall hands, inspired by Italian works, embody environmental stewardship, partnership and renewal. Towering willow trees sway above The Garden Table, sitting inside a lush green hideaway.

North Bed

Perched atop a large rock in the center of the North Bed sits a mythological-like figure, representative of the masculine side of nature. Two hummingbirds adorned with an iridescent sheen of purple hues hover over the hidden paradise as the gentle giant pours water into a foggy river. A stunning crown of purple and white wisteria hang above a grotto as vibrant media screens fill the background with scenes of water and other picturesque moments to create a sense of an infinite natural world.

East Bed

Upon entering the East Bed, guests wander over a stone pathway to discover a mossy secret garden. Magical wooded creatures come to life amid a flowery summer scene representing a harmonic union of nature and humanity. Butterflies flutter softly through the air above a fountain, symbolizing transformation, hope and strength. Bright red and pink roses accent the lush green garden of multiple varieties of mosses and lichen, creating a landscape that reflects the awakening of summer and the grandeur of the season.

South Bed

An ethereal 18-foot-tall goddess is the focal point of the South Bed, delicately nestling a yellow butterfly as water falls from her hands to personify Mother Nature’s nurturing and feminine side. Adorned with radiant yellow roses, coleus and succulents, her flowing hair is seemingly one with the florals all around. As fog rolls across the pond’s surface, a playful goldfinch explores the floral nirvana giving a sense of cheerful energy and a delightful reminder of the simple joys in life.

“Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature” Summer Display by the Numbers

20,000 preserved roses make up the flowers held by hands in West Bed

15,000 succulents on East Bed succulent wall

11,541 potted plants and flowers

10,800 purple and white blooming branches on wisteria trees

2,000 fresh carnations in pansy flower under hummingbird (30,000 total across the display)

2,000 black and white ostrich and rooster feathers on butterflies

1,100 pounds of moss

80 artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the summer display

28-foot-tall sculpture of the hands of Mother Nature in West Bed

23-foot-tall mythological-like figure in North Bed

18-foot-tall ethereal goddess in South Bed

11 butterflies throughout the display

2 hummingbirds

The Bellagio Conservatory is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week

