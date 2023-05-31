Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police update after officers shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

Henderson Pride Fest logo
Henderson Equality Center to celebrate Pride Month with movie night, other events
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties