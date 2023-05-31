More Electrical Vehicle charging stations will be added to the city and state

There are currently 75 chargers around Las Vegas.
By Regina Ahn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Range anxiety is a concern for many electric vehicle drivers due to the lack of charging stations.

The city of Las Vegas will be adding new charging stations. Currently, the city has 75 EV chargers at a variety of facilities, including City Hall (500 S. Main St.), Symphony Park and at community centers. The city is in the planning stages of EV expansions at the City Hall parking garage, Symphony Park garages, City Centre garage, East Las Vegas Community Center, Gary Reese Freedom Park, Mirabelli Community Center and Doolittle Community Center.

Adam Grant, the director of electrification and energy services for NVEnergy, says the ERTEP program will add 120 to 140 new charging stations. More information about ERTEP is available here.

