Mohave County releases Memorial Day waterways statistics, including arrests, rescues

Memorial Day 2023 in Mohave County, AZ
Memorial Day 2023 in Mohave County, AZ(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing very large crowds on the county’s waterways over the Memorial Day long weekend, and on May 31 it released a report on the office’s activities over that time.

According to a media release, deputies, rescue divers, and river medical paramedics were deployed on MCSO patrol boats on the Colorado River from the Parker Dam to the Davis Dam and on Lake Havasu.

Throughout the weekend, deputies investigated three non-injury boat crashes and one boat crash with injuries. Deputies also assisted several agencies with other crashes and incidents as well.

Deputies responded to and investigated the drowning of an 8-year-old female juvenile that occurred in the designated swim area of London Bridge Beach. The victim in the drowning is still listed in critical condition at a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit as of this date.

In total, deputies contacted 270 boaters, issued 190 warnings and 49 citations, made 14 reckless operation arrests, made one minor consumption of alcohol arrest, and made seven arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence. Deputies also responded to nine medical calls with their onboard river medical paramedics and performed 21 boater assists.

Although the weekend showed heavy traffic on the water, deputies made several positive and educational contacts. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to “Boat Safe, Boat Smart, Boat Sober, and Always Wear a Lifejacket.”

