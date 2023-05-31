Las Vegas nonprofit working to bring resources for people with disabilities to one place

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit wants to make the lives of people living with disabilities easier by having all the resources they need in one place.

The Collaboration Center Foundation works with people that have intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. Right now, they’re working on a new facility that will be a one-stop shop for people of all ages and special needs.

Lynda Tache, co-founder and CEO, said the facility will have a preschool, adult services, and even a café staffed with clients of the center. Tache said the facility is necessary because families often get a diagnosis and don’t know where to turn.

“We need a place that families don’t feel isolated,” Tache said. “They have hope and they can just live the best life possible.”

The center should be up and running later this summer. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here: https://collablv.org/

