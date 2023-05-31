Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino(Golden Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a $1 bet into nearly $80,000 after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to a news release, the lucky winner, who was playing at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder hit the jackpot and won $79,008 while playing Dollar Storm on Sunday, May 21.

The player won nearly $80,000 on a $1 bet and hit the super grand jackpot, Golden Entertainment said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police update after officers shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide in northwest valley

Latest News

‘Furry models’ needed to participate in Nevada SPCA’s annual calendar
‘Furry models’ needed to participate in Nevada SPCA’s annual calendar
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, right, speaks before signing an election worker protection bill...
Nevada becomes latest to enhance penalties for election worker intimidation
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
How UNLV’s preschool could shape education statewide
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Quest for ‘Little Ethiopia’ cultural district in Las Vegas closer to becoming a reality