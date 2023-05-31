Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a $1 bet into nearly $80,000 after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to a news release, the lucky winner, who was playing at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder hit the jackpot and won $79,008 while playing Dollar Storm on Sunday, May 21.

The player won nearly $80,000 on a $1 bet and hit the super grand jackpot, Golden Entertainment said.

