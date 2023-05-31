Henderson Equality Center to celebrate Pride Month with movie night, other events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - June 1 is the start of Pride Month, and the Henderson Equality Center has several events planned to celebrate.

First, there will be a Pride Movie Night at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The movie “Love, Simon” will start at dusk and admission is free. Guests may bring their own beverages and snacks.

The organization’s main event is Pridefest, an all-day celebration at Sunset Park. It will run from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The third annual event will feature entertainment, food, vendors, a kids’ area and more. VIP tickets for this event, including beverages and reserved seating, are available here.

A list of all of the Henderson Equality Center Pride Month events is available here.

