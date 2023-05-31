‘Furry models’ needed to participate in Nevada SPCA’s annual calendar

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada SPCA is seeking “furry models” to fill the pages of its annual calendar.

According to a news release, owners can enter their dog, cat, bunny, guinea pig or pet rat and compete for a chance to represent a month in the 2024 Nevada SPCA calendar.

Beginning Friday, June 2, photo entries may be submitted online by visiting: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/nevadaspca.

The submitted pet does not need to be adopted from Nevada SPCA in order to participate, the group notes.

Nevada SPCA says that photos of submitted pets will be open to online voting by the public starting Monday, June 19. Votes for the animals can be made by making a $1 donation for each vote and a link to each pet’s photo entry can be shared online and via social media.

“This is such a fun fundraiser for our shelter,” said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager. “It’s a great way to involve the entire community in a little friendly competition while helping to raise funds to support all of the animals that are here in our care.”

Organizers say the top 5 votes for dogs, top 5 votes for cats, and top 2 votes for small animals (which includes bunnies, guinea pigs, and pet rats) will each secure a spot to be featured as a “Pet of the Month” along with receiving a mini professional photo session, compliments of Bark Gallery.

As part of the contest, Nevada SPCA says Bark Gallery will provide the final photos that will be featured in the 2024 calendar. All other entries will be included in a collage on the calendar.

Each photo submission will be subject to a $20.00 entry fee, which includes a complimentary 2024 calendar, the group says.

The release notes that calendar proceeds will go directly towards the services, shelter and care of homeless pets entrusted to Nevada SPCA.

Full contest rules and FAQ’s are available at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/nevadaspca.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.