Forecast Outlook - 05/31/2023

An area of low pressure sitting over Southern Nevada will bring in slightly cooler air and the potential for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Timing on the rain moves into Southern Nevada around 12PM-5PM, with the far west valley seeing the best chance for light rain. Thunderstorms look to develop south of the valley.

The breeze returns with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Forecast highs are in the mid to low 90s. More heat is on the way for the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll make a run closer to 100° on Sunday.

