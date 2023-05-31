Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police update after officers shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

Henderson Pride Fest logo
Henderson Equality Center to celebrate Pride Month with movie night, other events
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
A mother in Hawaii is in custody after officials said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter...
Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties