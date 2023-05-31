Beloved Las Vegas rescue pup, Benny the ice-skating dog, dies at age 12

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An ice-skating, Las Vegas rescue dog who captured the hearts of everyone he skated near has died at the age of 12.

According to a news release from the Nevada SPCA, Benny was a “famous” rescued Labrador Retriever who became known as the “only ice-skating dog ever.”

The Nevada SPCA said Benny’s prestigious resume included the 2021 AKC Ace Hero Award, The CW Network Dog of the Year, and he has been seen on ESPN, The Today Show, FOX and Friends, among others.

The beloved rescue dog was a frequent visitor to Nevada SPCA, the group said, and he would make appearances to raise funds for the shelter during holiday events at the Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“Benny’s story is a great example of why rescue dogs need to be given a second chance, and Nevada SPCA is honored to celebrate all the joy he brought our community by hosting a food and supply drive to support other pets in need,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director at Nevada SPCA.

To honor Benny’s memory, Nevada SPCA is hosting a pet supply drive and fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 3.

The 12-year-old pup passed away on May 6 after a brief battle with cancer, Nevada SPCA said.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime dog that touched so many people,” said Cheryl DelSangro, Benny’s owner. “He did more and had more adventures, than most people and took us with him on his journey. He also was the poster dog for what you can get rescuing a dog.”

Nevada SPCA is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit nevadaspca.org for more information.

