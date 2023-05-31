Battlebots ‘Destruct-A-Thon’ extends run in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “the world’s first daily robot-combat competition inspired by the TV show, “Battlebots: Destruct-A-Thon” announced on Wednesday that it has extended its run in Las Vegas.

“Due to its growing popularity in Las Vegas,” the competition will now run through September.

“We are thrilled to extend the ‘DESTRUCT-A-THON’ run in Las Vegas, giving our passionate fans more of the fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat excitement and action they crave,” said Edward “Trey” Roski, co-founder and chief executive officer, BattleBots. “We can’t wait to bring even more destruction to the BattleBots Arena and show the world what our robots can do.”

Creators said that beginning on Thursday, June 1, “Battlebots: Destruct-A-Thon” shows will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit battlebots.com .

