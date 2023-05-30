VGK announces Stanley Cup Final tickets information

Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.(Caitlin Lilly/FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the same night that they eliminated the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, the Vegas Golden Knights released ticketing information for the Stanley Cup Final series.

Season ticket holders automatically retain their seat locations for every home VGK playoff game. The team said that those ticket holders will receive detailed information on Stanley Cup Final ticket pricing, additional purchase options, and parking on Tuesday morning.

A limited number of single-game tickets for the Stanley Cup Final series will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m. PT at vgk.io/playoffs-tix. Purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Stanley Cup Final games played at T-Mobile Arena. More information is available here.

