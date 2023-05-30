Suspect charged with shooting campus security monitor appears in court
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in the shooting of a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor appeared in court on May 30.
Jessie Rios, 18, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a May 8 shooting that hospitalized one adult male staff member from Von Tobel Middle School. During its investigation, LVMPD said that the shooting took place a few blocks away and the victim was struck by a stray bullet.
Rios’ bond was previously set for $100,000. During a May 30 hearing, the court noted the following additional conditions attached to the suspect’s pretrial release:
- The suspect’s location will be monitored electronically
- The suspect is ordered to have no contact with the victim
- The suspect may not possess any weapons
- The suspect must stay away from Von Tobel Middle School
Rios will appear in court for a status hearing on June 22.
