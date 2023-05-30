Suspect charged with shooting campus security monitor appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in the shooting of a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor appeared in court on May 30.

Jessie Rios, 18, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a May 8 shooting that hospitalized one adult male staff member from Von Tobel Middle School. During its investigation, LVMPD said that the shooting took place a few blocks away and the victim was struck by a stray bullet.

Rios’ bond was previously set for $100,000. During a May 30 hearing, the court noted the following additional conditions attached to the suspect’s pretrial release:

The suspect’s location will be monitored electronically

The suspect is ordered to have no contact with the victim

The suspect may not possess any weapons

The suspect must stay away from Von Tobel Middle School

Rios will appear in court for a status hearing on June 22.

