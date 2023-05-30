Suspect charged with shooting campus security monitor appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in the shooting of a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor appeared in court on May 30.

Jessie Rios, 18, is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a May 8 shooting that hospitalized one adult male staff member from Von Tobel Middle School. During its investigation, LVMPD said that the shooting took place a few blocks away and the victim was struck by a stray bullet.

Rios’ bond was previously set for $100,000. During a May 30 hearing, the court noted the following additional conditions attached to the suspect’s pretrial release:

  • The suspect’s location will be monitored electronically
  • The suspect is ordered to have no contact with the victim
  • The suspect may not possess any weapons
  • The suspect must stay away from Von Tobel Middle School

Rios will appear in court for a status hearing on June 22.

Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A's potential stadium plan
