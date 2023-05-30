Reno-area Sonics employed 13-year-old, had unsafe work conditions, Department of Labor says

FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In in Holmes, Pa....
FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In in Holmes, Pa. Sonic says there's been some "unusual activity" on credit cards used at some of its drive-in restaurants. The chain said that it is working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement officials on the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Federal investigators claim the operator of six fast food locations in the Reno area had unsafe work conditions, allowing teens under 16 to operate deep fryers and employing a 13-year-old.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said SDI of Neil LLC, which operates six Sonic Drive-Ins in the Reno area, committed more than 170 child labor violations at its stores. The DOL said 14- and 15-year-olds were operating manual deep fryers with hot oil and grease, which is a prohibited job for workers under 16 years old. In one instance, the company hired an employee who was 13 years-old, which is under the legal age for someone to be employed in a restaurant or non-agricultural job.

“While learning new skills in the workforce is a valuable as teens grow up, federal law dictates how employers must protect children by making sure their first jobs are safe and that they do not interfere with their education or well-being,” said Gene Ramos with the Wage and Hour division of the DOL in Las Vegas. “We encourage employers, young workers, their parents and other stakeholders to take advantage of our many online resources or to contact the division for additional guidance.”

As a result, SDI of Neil LLC had to pay $71,182 in civil penalties. DOL said it also recovered $274 in overtime pay for two young workers who were denied overtime. DOL said the company employed 14- and 15-year-olds illegally in these situations:

  • Before 7 a.m., later than 7 p.m. on days between Labor Day and June 1, and later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.
  • More than 3 hours per day on school days, more than 18 hours a week in a school week, more than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 40 hours in a non-school week.

The following locations were part of the investigation:

  • 1856 E. College Parkway in Carson City
  • 2070 Reno Highway in Fallon
  • 1652 Highway 395 in Minden
  • 6250 S. Virginia St. in Reno
  • 1220 N. McCarran Blvd. in Reno
  • 4995 Galleria Parkway in Sparks

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide in northwest valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Gov. Lombardo issues Declaration of Emergency due to flooding in northern Nevada

Latest News

FILE - Roman Catholic church file photo
Pope Francis promotes Diocese of Las Vegas to Archdiocese
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
California promised to expand I-15 near Stateline in 2021, Las Vegas mayor says it’s time to...
California promised to expand I-15 near Stateline in 2021, Las Vegas mayor says it’s time to deliver
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip