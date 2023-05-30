Pope Francis promotes Diocese of Las Vegas to Archdiocese

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Diocese of Las Vegas announced Tuesday morning that Pope Francis elevated the diocese to an Archdiocese.

The pope’s decision to elevate the diocese is based on size, population and importance of the region among other factors.

Pope Francis announced that The Most Reverend George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., previously the Bishop of Las Vegas, will be Archbishop of the new archdiocese.

