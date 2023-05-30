Pope Francis promotes Diocese of Las Vegas to Archdiocese

FILE - Roman Catholic church file photo
FILE - Roman Catholic church file photo(AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By Matt Kling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Diocese of Las Vegas announced Tuesday morning that Pope Francis elevated the diocese to an Archdiocese.

The pope’s decision to elevate the diocese is based on size, population and importance of the region among other factors.

Pope Francis announced that The Most Reverend George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., previously the Bishop of Las Vegas, will be Archbishop of the new archdiocese.

