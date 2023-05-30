Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man who they say is accused of killing his ex-wife on Sunday in a room on the Strip.

At about 1:33 p.m. Sunday, police say LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a suicidal person in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from self-inflicted injuries and an unresponsive woman inside of a room. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

Through the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives identified Fernando Gomez, 42, as the suspect in the case. Detectives learned that Gomez killed his ex-wife and then injured himself prior to calling police, LVMPD says.

Police said Gomez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder after being treated for his injuries.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.