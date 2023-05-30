Police respond to deadly stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a deadly stabbing near downtown Las Vegas at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dispatch received a report that a male had been stabbed near the 1200 block of A. St. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police advise everyone to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

