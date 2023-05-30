Las Vegas teen to be charged as an adult in attempted murder case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teenage suspect will be charged as an adult in connection with an attempted murder last month.

According to a Las Vegas police report, officers received a call about an unconscious male at the Rainbow Market at 3887 E. Lake Mead Blvd. at approximately 6:28 p.m. on April 6. When police arrived, they found a man “covered in blood.” The victim was taken to UMC Trauma with a skull fracture, a brain bleed, eyes swollen shut and large lacerations on his face.

Police conducted an interview with the victim on April 7. He provided additional details to investigators, telling them that he had taken a bus to the area earlier on the day before, intending to meet up with his ex-girlfriend. She did not meet him at the bus stop, so he walked toward a friend’s house on the 1800 block of N. Walnut Rd.

Detectives heard from “multiple people in the area” that residents at a unit in the apartment complex on N. Walnut Rd. were responsible for the beating. Neighbors reported that they overheard that suspects “had used cleaning supplies to clean up the blood.”

On April 8, police received an anonymous tip that someone overheard a male juvenile known as “Brandon” inside the apartment in question “bragging about how he beat up [the victim] with the bat.” The caller told police that “Brandon” struck the victim in the back of the head with a bat.

Further investigation identified the suspect as Brandon Carbajal, who was born in 2008. Police had observed him leaving the apartment and confirmed his identity through CCSD school photos. Police secured a search warrant for the apartment and recovered the bat allegedly used in the attack, as well as cleaning supplies, cell phones and DNA swabs from Carbajal and the apartment’s other residents.

Carbajal was taken into custody. He refused to cooperate with detectives and did not provide a statement. He was taken to Northeast Area Command, where he requested the presence of his guardian, his grandmother.

After being read his Miranda rights, Carbajal was interviewed and denied any involvement or knowledge of what had happened. He refused to answer any questions and throughout the interview, police described him as “smirking.” Before detectives entered the interview room, the suspect was singing to himself.

Police noted that the suspect is six feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. The victim was 5′9″ and approximately 135 pounds.

Carbajal is charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, resulting in substantial bodily harm. His bail was set at $50,000 and he has a status hearing in court set for May 31.

