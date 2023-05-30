Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch

By Cody Lee
May. 30, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint in the Silverado Ranch community in south Las Vegas.

According to Metro police, the suspect stole items from a business near the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard on May 21 around 10 a.m.

Police say they’re looking for the adult man who is around 5′11″ to 6′1″ tall, in his mid-20s, has a thin build and wearing a black shirt with multiple colored sneakers.

If you have any information on this suspect’s whereabouts you are urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit here.

