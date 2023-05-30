Las Vegas police say 2 accused of driving over 100mph in 65mph zones

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two people were arrested after they were accused of going over 100mph in 65mph zones.

According to LVMPD’s Traffic Bureau, both individuals, one who was driving a motorcycle and another in a car, were allegedly both driving 106mph in 65mph zones.

“Why is it people think its ok to drive at an excess of 100MPH on our roadways? Well theses two thought it was ok…it didn’t work out for them it seems!” LVMPD’s Traffic Bureau tweeted.

