Las Vegas police update after officers shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.

According to the police report, a series of commercial robberies have occurred in Clark County, between LVMPD and NLVPD jurisdictions, since May 14. During each robbery, the suspect would enter local businesses and demand money through a note.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Matthew Glunt, 45, as the suspect. The LVMPD’s Commercial Robbery section, Major Violators and Repeat Offender Programs combined their investigative efforts to locate and apprehend Glunt.

On May 25 at approximately 11:00 p.m., LVMPD detectives located Glunt near the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road. Detectives observed Glunt walking toward his vehicle which was parked on the top floor of a nearby parking garage. Detectives approached Glunt and provided verbal commands, which he ignored. Glunt pointed his firearm toward officers. An officer then deployed his taser, but it was ineffective.

At that time, Glunt discharged his firearm toward officers. This prompted Detective Christopher Gowens and Officer Joshua Leach to discharge their firearms, striking Glunt several times. Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody and they provided life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet as they summoned medical personnel.

Glunt was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was booked in absentia on the following charges:

  • Burglary (three counts)
  • Robbery (three counts)
  • Attempt murder on a police officer (three counts)
  • Resisting public officer with firearm (one count)
  • Prohibited person possession of firearm (one count)
  • Carry concealed weapon without permit (one count)

The investigation is ongoing. An examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team. This review focuses on policy, tactics, and training as it relates to this use of force.

