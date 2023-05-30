Henderson neighborhood features Pokemon-themed street names

A neighborhood in Henderson has named all of its streets after popular Pokemon characters.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:22 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a Henderson neighborhood have named all the streets in the community after beloved Pokemon characters.

The community is filled with street names like “Charmander Lane” and “Jigglypuff Place.”

A construction manager for Harmony Homes said the idea for the Pokemon-themed street names actually came from one of her children.

Harmony Homes said a new development that the company is building in North Las Vegas will feature street names that are inspired by characters on “Yellowstone.” In addition, the company said another project that is in the works near Nellis Air Force Base will have streets named after well-known military personnel.

