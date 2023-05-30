Henderson neighborhood features Pokemon-themed street names

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a Henderson neighborhood have named all the streets in the community after beloved Pokemon characters.

The community is filled with street names like “Charmander Lane” and “Jigglypuff Place.”

A construction manager for Harmony Homes said the idea for the Pokemon-themed street names actually came from one of her children.

Harmony Homes said a new development that the company is building in North Las Vegas will feature street names that are inspired by characters on “Yellowstone.” In addition, the company said another project that is in the works near Nellis Air Force Base will have streets named after well-known military personnel.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.