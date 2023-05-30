Gov. Lombardo issues Declaration of Emergency due to flooding in northern Nevada

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. As a slate of bills from the Democratic-controlled Nevada Legislature edges closer to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk, little is known about how the Republican governor will use his veto power in one of the country's 10 remaining state governments where Democrats control one branch and Republicans control the other. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a flood emergency in parts of the state on May 29.

The declaration named Churchill, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, and Lyon counties, along with the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and Walker River Paiute Tribe areas as being affected “due to the impacts of the spring runoff from an unprecedented winter season and snowpack.”

The release said that the spring runoff is causing flooding, mudslides, and other issues posing “significant threats” to Douglas, Elko, Storey and Eureka counties. It added that the snowpack is melting at an increased pace, and is “overwhelming rivers and reservoirs.”

Gov. Lombardo said that the state’s infrastructure is “being pushed to its capacity, creating concern related to dam integrity.” He added that Nevada will require assistance from the Federal Highway Administration on eligible roads and projects after damage assessment is completed.

The declaration also noted that additional declarations from counties and tribes are expected in the coming days and weeks.

The state of emergency is scheduled to remain in place for 45 days but may be terminated sooner if conditions improve.

