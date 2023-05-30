Forecast Outlook - 05/30/23

Gusty Wind Tuesday, Slight Chances Wednesday
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
An area of low pressure will slowly make its way into Southern Nevada today, bringing gusty southwest wind and the chance for showers on Wednesday. The center of low pressure will be directly over Southern Nevada Wednesday, which will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 80s across the valley.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will surround the Las Vegas valley Wednesday, but a few showers may drift into the valley during the afternoon and evening. The forecast high Wednesday is 87°.

Starting Thursday, temperatures gradually increase through the weekend. The forecast high Sunday is 99°.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

