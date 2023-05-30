Fitness influencer hits $354K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest visiting Las Vegas from the United Kingdom will head back home with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a news release, the guest, identified by Caesars Entertainment as an “internet-famous bodybuilder and fitness model” named Zac Aynsley, was playing at the poker table for the first time when he hit the jackpot.

Caesars Entertainment said Aynsley won $354,742 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Shortly after one hour, the company said Aynsley landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush.

Aynsley plans on using the winnings to invest and help his family, the release said.

The fitness influencer also noted that positivity was his good luck charm during his visit.

