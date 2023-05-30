Clark County wins summary judgment in proposed Red Rock housing development case

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A federal judge awarded summary judgment to Clark County on May 26 in a lawsuit over a proposed Red Rock housing project.

Gypsum Resources LLC filed a complaint on May 17, 2019, noting that it was the owner of approximately 2,400 acres of property encompassing Blue Diamond Hill and the Hardie Gypsum Mine in Clark County. The filing alleged that “Clark County failed to perform various acts that the law requires including but not limited to the fair, unbiased, and timely processing of Gypsum’s Major Project Application Specific Plan.”

“Clark County and the Board acted arbitrarily and capriciously by performing or failing to perform the acts enumerated above,” the plaintiff’s initial complaint added. The filing contained nine specific claims for relief.

In a 35-page ruling, U.S. District Court judge Gloria M. Navarro ruled in favor of Clark County, granting its motion for summary judgment. The filing cited relevant case law, noting that “federal courts are without power to issue writs of mandamus to direct state agencies in the performance of their duties.”

“It would be entirely inappropriate for a federal court, through exercise of its supplemental jurisdiction, to impose itself upon such proceedings,” the court added.

