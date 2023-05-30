City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on Thursday as it looks to fill over 300 positions.
According to a news release, the job fair will be held Thursday, June 1, at North Las Vegas City Hall from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
As part of the job fair, the city says it is looking to hire over 300 full-time and part-time positions in various departments.
Candidates will have the opportunity to meet with over 15 departments within the city of North Las Vegas and take part in in-person interviews.
According to the release, interviews with the human resources department in both English and Spanish will be available at the event.
