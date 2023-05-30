City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair

Job application
Job application(MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on Thursday as it looks to fill over 300 positions.

According to a news release, the job fair will be held Thursday, June 1, at North Las Vegas City Hall from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

As part of the job fair, the city says it is looking to hire over 300 full-time and part-time positions in various departments.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet with over 15 departments within the city of North Las Vegas and take part in in-person interviews.

According to the release, interviews with the human resources department in both English and Spanish will be available at the event.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate murder-suicide in northwest valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Gov. Lombardo issues Declaration of Emergency due to flooding in northern Nevada

Latest News

California promised to expand I-15 near Stateline in 2021, Las Vegas mayor says it’s time to...
California promised to expand I-15 near Stateline in 2021, Las Vegas mayor says it’s time to deliver
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say man accused of killing ex-wife Sunday in room on Las Vegas Strip
Henderson neighborhood features Pokemon-themed street names
Henderson neighborhood features Pokemon-themed street names
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 7am - 730am
Henderson neighborhood features Pokemon-themed street names