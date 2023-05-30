Broadway in the HOOD casting 100 kids for summer production of The Little Mermaid

By Nkiruka Azuka
May. 30, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Little Mermaid has been a hit on the big screen and this summer, a local nonprofit is bringing it to the stage.

“We’re looking for young people, any parents that have kids running around the house, singing and dancing and flipping,” said Broadway in the HOOD, Torrey Russell.

Russell said they’re looking to cast about 100 kids with all different types of interests.

“Singing, dancing, actors, costume designers, lighting, everything,” Russell said.

This summer camp has helped countless students over the years, including Jason Husena.

“When I first started Broadway in the HOOD, it was my first year in America. I could barely speak English,” Husena said. “And now because of them, I grew as a person, developed my confidence.”

He’s giving back to the organization as a production assistant in this year’s play. Director Meahel Pitra has also been heavily impacted by his journey with the nonprofit.

“It’s been one with self growth and discovering discipline,” Pitra said. “I’m so thankful to this organization for teaching me so many life skills that I can take with me for the rest of my life.”

Russell said this is a great way to keep students active and creative this summer and it will also give them exposure to a field they may have an interest in.

“We believe every single young person should have the opportunity to access the arts,” Russell said. “No matter how much money they have, or their social status.”

Auditions are happening Friday, June 2 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Fifth Street School. Click here for more details.

