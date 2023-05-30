Blowout victory in Game 6 sends Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights demolished the Dallas Stars, 6-0, in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, sending VGK into a championship matchup against the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

The Stars crept back into the series after falling behind three games to zero, but the Golden Knights scored early and often in Dallas on Monday evening, putting any hopes of a comeback to bed. The Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.

VGK padded that lead with another goal in the second and two more in the third period amidst a mass exodus from the arena by the Stars faithful. William Karlsson scored a pair of goals and added an assist, four other Knights scored, and goalie Adin Hill saved all 23 shots he faced in net.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Friday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the second trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the Golden Knights, and their first since the team’s debut season in 2018.

