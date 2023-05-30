Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist swam to safety after her vehicle mistakenly went into the water at the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

According to witnesses, the driver said she was following GPS directions when she took a turn down a boat ramp.

She apparently thought the water was a big puddle.

While her vehicle was slowly submerging into the water, a witness recalled being surprised by the woman’s slow reaction.

“She did take some time. She ended up grabbing her backpack or purse, all of her belongings that she could grab before she got out,” said the witness.

“And I’m kind of frustrated with it because I know that as soon as it starts to actually go underwater she’s in trouble.”

A good Samaritan was able to bring her to safety on a nearby boat after tossing her a floating device.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the vehicle has been pulled out of the water.

This comes just a few weeks after another pair of tourists said they were following their vehicle’s navigation system when they drove right into the same harbor.

They also got out safely.

