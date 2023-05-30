2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.

Both suspects 20-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on grand larceny charges.

Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.

