Pedestrian severely injured in crash near Lake Mead Blvd, Pecos Road Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian suffered severe injuries after being hit by a car near Lake Mead Boulevard and North HPecos Road on Friday night, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene at about 11:36 p.m. for a reported severe injury traffic collision.

Evidence and witnesses told investigators the pedestrian, a 75-year-old from Las Vegas, was crossing the north side of East Lake Mead Boulevard outside a marked or implied crosswalk.

The pedestrian walked in front of a car and was struck. They were taken to UMC Trauma and last listed in critical condition.

Police believe impairment was not a factor in the crash. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

