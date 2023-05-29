Nevada Legislature holds hearing on A’s Las Vegas stadium bill

Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark(Oakland Athletics)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature held a hearing today on a bill to help fund the stadium for the Oakland A’s coming to Las Vegas.

SB509, introduced to the senate Friday night by the office of Gov. Joe Lombardo, followed the conceptual designs being released earlier that day.

Lombardo’s Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer opened the hearing. He began by saying the first time he sat in a state senate seat in 2011, Las Vegas did not have a “major league professional sports team.”

“At that time, people pretty much scoffed at the idea and it goes without saying now that all that has changed,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill gets Monday afternoon hearing

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Las Vegas police investigating murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Electric vehicle charging station in Henderson, Nevada
Electric car drivers frustrated over lack of charging stations in Nevada
The Strat is seen in this AP file photo
Free parking for Las Vegas residents now offered at The STRAT
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan