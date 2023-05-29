Nevada Legislature holds hearing on A’s Las Vegas stadium bill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature held a hearing today on a bill to help fund the stadium for the Oakland A’s coming to Las Vegas.

SB509, introduced to the senate Friday night by the office of Gov. Joe Lombardo, followed the conceptual designs being released earlier that day.

Lombardo’s Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer opened the hearing. He began by saying the first time he sat in a state senate seat in 2011, Las Vegas did not have a “major league professional sports team.”

“At that time, people pretty much scoffed at the idea and it goes without saying now that all that has changed,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.