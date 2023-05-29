Las Vegas shelter in need of dog foster homes as it experiences ‘critical space crisis’

Dog at shelter
(WAFB)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter is asking for the public’s help in fostering dogs as it says it is experiencing a “critical space crisis.”

According to a post from The Animal Foundation on social media, the group “urgently” needs at least 100 dogs to be moved into foster homes so they can make more space in the shelter.

The Animal Foundation asked anyone who could potentially foster to visit the shelter on Monday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to pick up a dog.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3MBvud9.

