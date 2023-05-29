Las Vegas police investigating murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley

(Source: MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a murder-suicide in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on May 28.

According to a police report, LVMPD officers responded to a call about two people dead inside a residence on the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult female with apparent stab wounds and an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, LVMPD homicide detectives determined that the man stabbed the woman and then shot himself. The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

