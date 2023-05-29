Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The interstate was temporarily shut down after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were searching for a person with a gun.

LVMPD said they received reports of a person with a firearm around 3:35 p.m. in the 200 block of MLK Boulevard. Police said they set up a containment area to look for the suspect near Symphony Park and I-15.

Police said I-15 was temporarily shut down in both directions as a precaution. LVMPD said the person involved was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. LVMPD said I-15 was being reopened.

