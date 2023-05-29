Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Oakland A’s released conceptual renderings of their potential Las Vegas stadium site, pictured where the Tropicana Hotel now stands.

Las Vegas local Phil Riccobono said, “It’s an old property. It needs a major facelift. It’s not going away; it’s just going to be rebuilt.”

Alexandra Martin, another Las Vegas local, said, “It’s sad to see Tropicana go, it’s one of my favorite hotels on the strip, so it is kind of sad, but it’s cool to see new changes being made to the strip, so I’m excited for it.”

Traffic and safety concerns weigh on the minds of some locals we spoke to regarding the stadium plans.

“I know a lot of people have been wondering how parking’s going to work,” said Martin.

Billy Bishop, also a Las Vegas local, added, “Parking, crowdedness, it would be just different. There’s already so much stuff going on here.”

Meanwhile, others view the stadium as an opportunity for an economic boost.

“It’s going to bring more opportunities to the city, more jobs, more things to do, so it’s a win for the city,” said Las Vegas local Cheyenne Sagapoluteli. “I’m not an A’s fan, but I’m excited.”

A bill for funding the stadium was introduced Friday night, proposing $180 million in Nevada tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds and $25 million in Clark County.

According to a poll on the state legislature’s website, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, out of more than 1,100 submissions, only 28% were in favor of the Las Vegas Ballpark Stadium Bill, while 71% were opposed.

A hearing for the bill is scheduled Monday at 4 p.m.

