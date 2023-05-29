Golden Knights visit the Stars with 3-2 series lead

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -130, Golden Knights +110; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the last matchup. Ty Dellandrea led the Stars with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 28-11-11 at home. The Stars are 12-6-15 in one-goal games.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 31-8-9 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 57-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals with 38 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

