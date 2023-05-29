Golden Knights visit the Stars with 3-2 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react to a...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react to a Dallas Stars goal in the third period during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)(Ronda Churchill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -130, Golden Knights +110; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the last matchup. Ty Dellandrea led the Stars with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 28-11-11 at home. The Stars are 12-6-15 in one-goal games.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 31-8-9 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 57-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals with 38 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill gets Monday afternoon hearing

Latest News

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden...
Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights
Dallas Stars celebrate Joe Pavelski's overtime goal, while Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin...
Series heads back to Vegas after Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 to avoid West sweep
Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller, left, Golden Knights' Marchessault
With Golden Knights still one win away, potential Stanley Cup Final schedule set
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights'...
Golden Knights up 3-0 vs. Dallas; Stars’ Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit