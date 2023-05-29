Free parking for Las Vegas residents now offered at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents can park at The STRAT for free if they have a Nevada ID.

“We offer parking and valet at The STRAT for hotel and property guests. Our parking garage and valet are conveniently located just off Las Vegas Boulevard. Stay for a few hours or a few days, parking is always easy & convenient,” The STRAT’S website states.

The STRAT began having paid parking earlier this year, while its rewards program enables members to also park for free.

