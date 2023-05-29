Forecast Outlook - 05/29/23

An area of low pressure located off the coast of California will increase gusty winds Memorial Day and Tuesday this week. The Sierra Nevada range will see abundant moisture with the system, but much drier air wraps in by the time it makes its way into Southern Nevada.

We’ll see a slight chance over the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies across the valley. Temperatures hold steady in the low 90s through Thursday, then a gradual warm up takes place through the weekend!

By Sunday, temperatures will be flirting with the triple digits.

