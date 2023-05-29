Electric car drivers frustrated over lack of charging stations in Nevada

Electric vehicle charging station in Henderson, Nevada
Electric vehicle charging station in Henderson, Nevada(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Finding an electric vehicle station is not something you want to wing here in southern Nevada. For visitors and locals alike, a trip in an electric car has to be planned and outlined in advance. Some EV drivers tell FOX5 what we’re missing in the state.

”It’s kind of a hassle, there are some stations around town but most of them are down,” said Jesse Barker who’s lived in Las Vegas for two years. He says he makes frequent trips to California, “I have to stop every 150 miles to charge,” said Barker.

For him, the pros outweigh the cons.

“I don’t mind spending extra time on the road if I’m going to save 600 bucks on a road trip for an hour to an hour and a half, I’m fine with the wait if they want to dart there and come back, I could see it being an inconvenience,” he said.

Electric charging stations are few and far between in Nevada.

“We came from Phoenix two days ago, we stopped in Kingman which is pretty much the only stop down from Phoenix to Vegas,” Caroline Clay.

“Sometimes the lines are difficult sometimes people aren’t so nice when vehicles are fully charged,” said Clay.

Tourists say that’s the theme they’ve noticed.

“When I went to my first electrical charging station, nothing was working and people were waiting, calling to see what happened,” said Stanley.

From San Francisco, Stanley says it’s been a pain trying to find one that works.

“Luckily I got this one out of the four and that one’s not working either,” said Stanley.

In 2015, the Nevada Electric Highway was born, making dozens of charging stations along U.S. 95.

Terry from Surprise, Arizona says he loves traveling to Vegas in his EV despite the stop in Kingman.

“I used to have a high-speed Camaro in my younger days and I sold it went to this electric car,” said Terry.

For him, it’s just a little bit of work but it’s all worth it.

“It’s softer and easier to drive the only difficulty is learning how to use these charging stations, you just have to be patient we’re in a learning curve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: I-15 shuts down temporarily after person with a gun reported
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill gets Monday afternoon hearing

Latest News

The Strat is seen in this AP file photo
Free parking for Las Vegas residents now offered at The STRAT
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
Las Vegas locals react to Oakland A’s potential stadium plan
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs
Pedestrian severely injured in crash near Lake Mead Blvd, Pecos Road Friday
Pedestrian severely injured in crash near Lake Mead Blvd, Pecos Road Friday