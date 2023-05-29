Building trades union says construction of A’s proposed Las Vegas Strip ballpark would create 5K jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill slated for a committee hearing on Memorial Day, the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union (SNBTU) has launched a new campaign to show its support for the A’s potential move to the city.

According to a news release, the campaign, dubbed A+ Jobs, “highlights the impact building the stadium will have on its members, allowing SNBTU to expand its roster to put the construction trades to work.”

“Vegas has proven itself as a major-league sports town, so it makes sense for us to add a Major League Baseball team,” said Vince Saavedra, Secretary-Treasurer of the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions. “Our roster of skilled construction workers have always built the biggest projects in Vegas and we’re ready to step up to the plate to build the stadium. By showcasing our members on baseball cards, we are highlighting the impact this project will have on jobs and working families in our community.”

SNBTU says the campaign “aims to educate the community about the positive impact building the stadium would have on Las Vegas.”

According to SNBTU, the Las Vegas ballpark project would generate more than 5,000 “good-paying” jobs for a variety of trades such as skilled ironworkers, bricklayers, laborers, electricians and more to build the stadium. All positions would be governed by a Project Labor Agreement, SNBTU notes.

“The stadium is projected to spur billions in new investment and bring 400,000 additional visitors to the area each year – all without raising taxes,: SNBTU notes.

For more information on the union’s A+ Jobs campaign, visit http://aplusjobs.vegas.

