Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill gets Monday afternoon hearing

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
A rendering of the possible A's stadium(The Oakland A's)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas ballpark stadium bill is slated for a 4 p.m. committee hearing on Memorial Day.

Senate Bill 509 was introduced Friday night, as the Oakland A’s also released conceptual renderings earlier that day. The bill proposes $180 million in Nevada tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds and $25 million in Clark County funding.

The meeting will be a Joint Meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance and Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

The agenda can be found here: Stadium Bill Agenda

You can watch the committee hearing here: Nevada State Legislature YouTube Page

WANT TO WEIGH IN?

You can submit your opinion via poll by clicking here: SB509 Opinions (state.nv.us)

People can present their opinions for, against, or neutral in-person at Room 4401, Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas.

People can call in to submit their opinions for, against, or neutral by calling (888) 475-4499 on the meeting date. When prompted, provide Meeting ID 816 7274 0846 and then press #. When prompted for a Participant ID, press #. For technical support, call (775) 684-1300.

